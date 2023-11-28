MEET NEETU AUNTY A EUNUCH FROM RAJASTHAN WHO SOLEMNISES 10 POOR GIRLS WEDDING EVERY YEAR

Bharatpur: Neetu Aunty, a eunuch who could not become a mother for biological reasons, is earning accolades for funding and organising marriages for girls in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

On Monday, under her watchful eyes, 10 girls got married according to rituals. Neetu aunty organises mass marriages of 10 girls every year. The speciality of such a marriage ceremony is that the Vedic mantras and verses of Nikah resonate in the same marriage hall. On Monday, the marriage of 10 girls (8 Hindus and 2 Muslims) was conducted at a marriage home located in Pai Bagh of the city. Neetu has so far conducted the marriages of 120 girls in 12 years.

On Monday, all the grooms arrived with the wedding procession accompanied by musical instruments, while the brides sat in the pavilion in bridal makeup. Neetu Aunty conducted the marriage and nikah of 'daughters' of Hindu and Muslim communities together in the same pavilion. Neetu aunty presented gold and silver along with other necessary items for the girls.

Like other eunuchs, once she used to visit people's homes and pray for their happiness and get money in return. One day, the idea of helping poor girls crossed her mind. She started looking after poor girls with her amassed money.

Despite financial and many other challenges, from time to time, she would get one or two poor girls married each year. Twelve years ago, she launched a drive to get 10 girls married every year.