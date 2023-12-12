Jaipur (Rajasthan): Diya Kumari, who won the Vidyadhar Nagar Assembly constituency, is a member of the erstwhile royal family of Jaipur. She has been made as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, where BJP stormed to power.

She won by 71,638 votes by defeating Congress candidate Sitaram Agarwal. Diya Kumari started her political career in 2013. BJP gave her a ticket from Sawai Madhopur Assembly constituency and Diya Kumari became the MLA for the first time after winning the elections. After that in 2019, BJP played a big bet on her and fielded her from the Rajsamand constituency for the Lok Sabha elections. Diya Kumari emerged triumphant and became a member of the Lower House of the Parliament.

She raised several issues in the Lok Sabha In the 2023 Assembly elections, BJP fielded Diya Kumari from the Vidyadhar Nagar constituency. Her margin of victory was the biggest in the polls.

Diya Kumari formally joined the BJP on September 10, 2013, during a BJP rally in Jaipur in the presence of the then Gujarat Chief Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh and Vasundhara Raje. She is a member of the erstwhile family of Jaipur.

Diya Kumari also became a member of the Standing Committee in Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) while she was Rajsamand MP. Diya Kumari worked as member of the Standing Committee of the Bureau of IPU.