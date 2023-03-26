Nagaur(Rajasthan): Two brothers of a family from Dhingsara village in Nagaur district, Rajasthan, have made history by paying the biggest ever Mayra in their sister's wedding ceremony. The brothers paid a total of Rs 8.1 crores as Mayra for her sister's wedding.

The Mayra included Rs 2.21 crore cash, 100 bighas of land worth Rs 4 crore, over 1 kg gold, 14 kg silver, a tractor full of wheat, and 1 bigha of land at Gudha Bhagwandas village. Along with this, the brother has gifted a scooter and many vehicles to his sister. The convoy of vehicles continued for about 2 kilometers, in which hundreds of cars, tractors, camel carts, and bullock carts arrived at his sister's place to fill the Mayra.

The Mayra was given by Arjun Ram Meharia and Bhagirath Meharia. The Mayra was a topic of discussion for the last 10 days and on Sunday the two brothers gave the Mayra to their sister. A score of people was gathered during the convoy.

Earlier this month, three brothers of a farmer family in Rajasthan's Nagaur district paid a high amount of Mayra in a wedding ceremony. The brothers paid a total of INR 3.21 crores as Mayra for their sister's daughter's wedding in Jhadeli village. In the last one month, half a dozen Mayra were filled, which were up to one crore each.

The Mayra is a form of dowry. This gesture signifies the family's pledge to share the financial burden of the wedding expenditure. The Mayra tradition is an essential part of Indian culture and reflects the value of family support and financial assistance during significant life events.