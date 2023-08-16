Bharatpur: In a shocking incident, a married woman has been allegedly gang-raped by six men in Kaman area of Bharatpur district of Rajasthan for the last two months, police said on Tuesday. Following a complaint by the victim, police have registered a case into the alleged sexual assault and launched an investigation into the incident.

Pahadi Police Station Officer Ramavatar Meena said that the woman approached the police station on Tuesday evening after which a case has been registered into the incident. Meena said that DSP Pradeep Yadav is investigating the matter even as the medical examination will be done after recording the statement of the victim.

In her complaint, the woman said that two months ago, two men named Kadakalli and Shahrukh met her at the Pahadi bus stand and took her to Kaithwara. She said that the accused duo kept the woman hostage in the area and gangraped her there for about a month several times. After gangraping her, the accused duo handed over the woman to two men named Vicky and Sahakam.

Vicky and Sahkam kept the woman hostage for about 20 days and gang-raped the woman several times, she said. Vicky and Sahkam in turn handed over the woman to Osama and Irfan who too gang-raped the woman for 10 days, added the woman. According to the woman, on Monday she somehow escaped from the two men and reached home via Alwar and told her relatives about the incident.

The woman later reached Pahari police station along with her family members and got a case of gangrape registered against the six accused.