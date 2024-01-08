Pali (Rajasthan): At least three people were killed and 12 others were injured when a cargo vehicle overturned after suffering a tyre burst in Rajasthan's Pali on Sunday. According to police officials, the mishap unfolded on Sunday morning near Khutani Lambda under Rohat police station area limits. The injured were taken to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said that the men identified as Dhannaram (30), Meena aka Veena (33), and Mukesh (20) died when the cargo vehicle carrying a cement mixer and 14 construction labourers overturned after suffering a tyre burst. Police said that 10 injured were admitted to Pali district hospital for treatment while one with serious injuries was referred to Jodhpur.

Police official said, "Dhannaram, son of Omprakash Meghwal, resident of Pratapnagar Pali, died on the spot. Meena resident of Pratapnagar Pali, wife of Ratan Banjara Bhat died at the PHC while Mukesh on of Nankaram Meena, resident of Mohadi Kheda Banswara died on the way while being taken to Bangad Hospital in Pali.