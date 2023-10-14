Pratapgarh (Rajasthan): At least four people were killed and several others were injured after the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh early on Saturday morning. The incident took place at Kachotia village of Suhagpur Panchayat Samiti area of the district. According to police sources, the bus carrying 41 passengers collided with a truck while trying to overtake it. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination and the injured were taken to Pratapgarh district hospital for treatment.

Police sources said that the bus carrying passengers from Lamba Dabra village in the district was en route to visit Sanwaliya ji and Shani Maharaj temples when the mishap occurred. At around 5 a.m. on Saturday, the bus rammed into a truck while trying to overtake it on National Highway 56. Four people died on the spot while around 18 people suffered injuries.

The police teams rushed to the spot and took the injured to the district hospital. District Collector Dr Inderjit Yadav and Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar rushed to the hospital and took cognizance of the patients. Jeevanlal, a passenger on the bus said, "We all left to visit Sanwaliya ji and Shani Maharaj temples on the occasion of Shani Amavasya at around 4:30 am. Just after covering a few kilometres, the bur tried overtaking a truck. but ended up colliding with it."