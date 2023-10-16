Jaipur: Three passengers were killed while 23 others injured after a private bus they were travelling in overturned while overtaking Rajasthan's Phalodi district on Monday, police said.

The bus coming from Ramdevra towards Phalodi overturned while overtaking a car, SHO Omprakash said, adding that Bhanwar Lal (45), Bhavani Shankar (24) and Roop Singh ( 23) died while 23 others were injured.

Among those injured, two have been referred to Jodhpur in a serious condition, he said. A case will be registered against the bus driver, the SHO said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.