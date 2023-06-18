Alwar (Rajasthan): Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik on Sunday came down heavily on the Centre over Manipur violence saying a Manipur-like situation will prevail in the four poll-bound states if BJP is not defeated.

Malik, who reached Alwar for a public awareness and felicitation ceremony organised by the Jat community, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting USA instead of going to violence-hit Manipur. "What is there in America? Manipur is burning but our PM did not visit the state even once. Instead, he is going to America," he said.

Malik warned that if the BJP is not defeated in the four states that will go for polls later this year, then the situation in those states will be similar to that of Manipur. The four poll-bound states are Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. "Widespread violence is being recorded in Manipur. The country is burning and in such a critical situation, the country's Prime Minister is going to America," he said.

Also, Malik slammed Modi for his 'silence' on Manipur issue. He said that BJP won elections in the state and now when it was witnessing violence, the PM did not even issue a statement. In Manipur, people are being killed and houses burnt, he added.

Responding to the wrestlers' protest, Malik said that the entire country is with them. If the wrestlers could come to Rajasthan and hold three-four meetings here then the Centre would definitely be compelled to listen to their demand, Malik said. "It is a matter of shame that when wrestlers return home with their medals they are invited for tea but when they come up with some allegation then nobody listens to them," he sad.

On his contesting the polls, Malik said he would neither join any party nor contest elections. "I will campaign for good candidates. I am eager to visit all the poll-bound states," he said.

Malik said that former chief minister Vasundhara Raje is a good candidate but BJP will not bring her and without her the saffron party will not come to power in the state. Commenting on the Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot dispute, he said that it was an internal issue that should be solved between the two leaders.