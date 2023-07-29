Jaipur: In a shocking incident, a woman was raped by her brothers-in-law at the behest of her alcohol addicted husband in the latter's bid to settle the heavy debts taken from them in Jhotwara area of Rajasthan capital Jaipur, police said on Saturday. Police have registered a case following the complaint by the victim and launched an investigation into the alleged sexual assault.

According to Jhotwara police station officer Ghanshyam Singh Rathod, in her complaint, the victim woman hailing from Jhotwara area, said that her husband drinks alcohol all the time sitting at home without doing any work. In order to get the money for the liquor, the man takes loans from his relatives. Being unable to return the money, the man has turned his wife literally into a sex slave by handing her to the lenders for physical relation in order to settle the debts, the victim said.

The victim said that her brother-in-law has been repeatedly raping her at the behest of her husband, who has taken Rs 1.5 lakh loan from him for buying liquor. The woman alleged that her drunk husband forced her to have a physical relationship with her brother-in-law and said that he has taken a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh, which will have to be repaid. The brother-in-law started raping her every day, she said.

She further said that her husband also asked her to have intercourse with another relative. When she refused, the husband made her unconscious by giving her an intoxicant after which the the relative too raped her, she said. Following the woman's complaint at the Jhotwara Police Station, the cops are investigating the case.

Further details into the case are awaited.