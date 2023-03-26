Udaipur: In a horrific incident, a father allegedly slit his two-year-old daughter's throat on Saturday and then, in a bid to hush it up, threw her body at a nearby lake after wrapping it in a cloth. The incident took place at the Gogunda police station area in Udaipur.

The incident came to light on Sunday when the wife of the accused started screaming when she came to know about her child's death from someone who found the child's body. Hearing her cries, her neighbors rushed to her house but by that time her husband had fled. The police reached the spot after being informed by neighbors.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident. They took the dead body of the child in their possession and kept it in the mortuary of the hospital. Then, they searched for the accused in the nearby forest and were able to nab him.

Also read: Boy dies after noose tightens round his neck as father tries to tame him

According to Gogunda police station officer, Anil, the accused father murdered her daughter on Saturday after taking her away from their residence. Then he disposed of the body in a nearby pond. The wife searched for her child and her husband but could not trace them on Saturday, police said. According to sources, the police suspect that the father killed her daughter owing to a family dispute. Some sources suggest that the accused father is mentally unstable.

Last week a somewhat similar incident took place in Bihar's Gopalganj when a father in an inebriated state allegedly strangulated his 12-year-old son to death, unintentionally, in order to teach him a lesson for beating up other kids. The father, with assistance from his wife, tried to cover up the incident by disposing of the child's body in a lake. The couple wanted to establish that their child had died by drowning.