Jhalawar: In a suspected case of honor killing, a young man was on Thursday murdered by the relatives of a woman who he had “abducted” in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan, sources said. The alleged murder took place in Balaji area of Radi under Kotwali police station limits on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Irfan Ahmad, who ran a DJ shop in the vicinity of his house.

Advocate Aijaz Ahmad, brother of the slain youth accused his neighbors Pappi, Shahzad and another 2-3 unidentified persons for the murder. Aijaz said that the murder took place at around 10:30 am today morning. “I myself saw them attacking my brother with sharp weapons,” Aijaz told mediapersons while naming Pappi, Shehzad and “two to three others” for the alleged murder.

He said that the accused live in the vicinity of his slain brother's DJ shop. Aijaz claimed that the murder was carried out with “proper planning”. He said that the accused showed up at his brother's shop and started a random argument with him and later attacked him with the weapons. Irfan was rushed to the hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

While Aijaz ruled out any past enmity for the murder, local sources said that the accused nursed a past grudge against Irfan since he “abducted” a woman in the family of the accused. Jhalawar DSP Mukul Sharma said that they received inputs that some miscreants have murdered Irfan, the DJ shop operator located on Balaji Road.

A case has been registered against Pappi Shahzad and two to three others into the murder following a complaint by the the relatives of the slain youth, the DSP said. Police is investigating the matter, Sharma said adding the accused will be arrested soon.