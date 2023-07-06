Sikar (Rajasthan): In a daring heist, an armed criminal looted Rs 24 lakhs from the Yes Bank in Rajasthan's Sikar area on Thursday, the police said. The incident took place in Harsawa village of Fatehpur Shekhawati sub-division of the city at 12 pm. According to sources, the accused reached the spot on a bike, barged into the bank with a helmet on his head, looted money at gunpoint and escaped.

Eyewitnesses said that a manager and three employees work in the bank's branch. The employees were standing outside the bank and only the branch manager was inside the branch. The accused took an application on the pretext of some bank-related work and approached the branch manager and said that if he loves his children, then he should give him whatever money he has in the bank.

Also read: Drunken thieves give Rs 100 to couple as they found no valuables with them

The branch manager said that there are only Rs 1.5 lakhs. The robber took the branch manager to the bank locker at gunpoint and after robbing Rs 24 lakhs, he locked the branch manager inside the locker room and escaped, eyewitnesses said. Sikar Superintendent of Police Karan Sharma said that soon after the opening of the bank in the morning, the incident took place.

Local villagers said that as the branch of the bank was in the village, there was not much crowd. Only three employees and one branch manager work in the bank. In such a scenario, the robber easily executed his plan at gunpoint. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation.

The police then examined the CCTV cameras. Based on the CCTV footage, the police team started a probe to identify the accused and nab him. An additional police force has also been called from the district headquarters, official sources said.