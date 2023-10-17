MAN HELD WITH OPIUM GOLD AND SILVER BARS CASH IN CHITTORGARH POLICE

Chittorgarh: Rajasthan police on Tuesday seized 73 kg of illegal opium, gold and silver bars weighing 3.5 kg and Rs 5 lakh cash from Chittorgarh and arrested a suspected smuggler on Monday evening.

Acting on a tip-off, a district police team raided Koshithal village under Mandafiya police station area. District Superintendent of Police Rajan Dushyant said that illegal opium, powdered opium, cash and gold and silver bars worth a total of Rs 4 crore were recovered during the raid. "The seized narcotics were stocked for supplying in black market. One person, identified as Bhairulal Jat (38) has been arrested from the spot in this connection," Dushyant said.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of ASP Buglal Meena and DSP Bhadesar Rajesh. The team comprised inspectors Dinesh, Radheshyam, Suresh, Prakash, Pramod, Anuj, Makani Anjubala, Manphool, Mandafia Yashwatman Solanki and ASI Kundan Singh. The team raided Bhairulal's house and the adjoining pond.

"During the raid, we recovered 73.7 kg of illegal opium and 6.4 kg of opium powder stored in nine steel containers. This apart, Rs 5.8 lakh cash and silver and gold bars weighing 3.097 kg and 53.220 gram respectively were recovered from the spot. Bhairulal was arrested after confiscating all the goods," Dushyant said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Mandfia police station and the accused is being interrogated, police said.

"Investigations are being held to find out from where the narcotics were brought and to whom these stocks were being sold," he added.