Jaipur (Rajasthan): A man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a foreigner after a video purportedly showed him inappropriately touching the woman when she was on the way to her hotel here, officials said on Tuesday. They said the accused, identified as Kuldeep Singh Sisodia (40), was nabbed from Nokha town of Bikaner district Tuesday night.

Bharat Singh Rathore, Station House Officer of Vidhayakpuri police station, said after a video was received on the police helpline WhatsApp number, a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered Monday night.

According to the primary probe, the video is of Motilal Atal Road where a British foreigner, along with her friend, had stayed 18 days ago, he said. The accused, a taxi or cab driver, was seen touching the woman inappropriately and walking beside her. The arrested accused will be brought to Jaipur for interrogation, police said.

The arrest came after Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal sought action by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan and the Rajasthan police against the accused. Sharing the video on Twitter, Maliwal wrote, "Just came across this video where this man can be seen inappropriately touching a foreign tourist. It is very shameful. Tagging Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Police for action. These incidents are bringing a bad name to the nation!"

