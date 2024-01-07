MAN DETAINED FOR MURDER OF PRIEST TRIES TO ESCAPE SHOT IN LEG IN RAJASTHAN

Banswara (Rajasthan): A man detained for murdering a priest, was shot in the leg after he snatched a revolver from a police personnel and tried to escape. The man, who is considered to be the prime accused along with his two accomplices had been hiding in Ahmedabad after the murder.

The incident occurred on Saturday night while the three were being brought to Banswara from Ahmedabad. They said they wanted to answer nature's call and snatched away a revolver from the Station House Officer when the vehicle was stopped. Then they tried to run away by pointing the revolver at the team. The DSP asked them to stop and when they refused to listen, he shot at the leg of one of the accused.

SP Abhijeet Singh said Ranchhod Dindor, a priest was shot dead by the three in Janamedi village on December 22. Dindor was admitted to the hospital in serious condition and later died during treatment. An investigation was initiated on the basis of the family's complaint, he said.

"After probing the matter for two weeks, our constables got information that the three were hiding in Ahmedabad and teams were sent there. After interrogating the accused they were detained and brought to Rajasthan for further questioning by a team led by DSP Suryaveer Singh," he said.

Akash Kant, suffered bullet injuries on his leg and taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital for first-aide after which, he was referred to Udaipur for further medical attention. He would be arrested after he is discharged, Singh said adding that his accomplices have been identified as Naresh Singh and Sailesh.