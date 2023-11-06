Udaipur (Rajasthan): A man blew himself up in Rajasthan's Udaipur, the police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Salumber police station area of Udaipur district. The deceased has been identified as Nilesh. Sources have suspected the death as suicide. After hearing the sound of the explosion, the locals reached the spot and found the body of the youth. The locals then informed the police about the incident. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident. Sources said that he recently had an engagement and due to this, he was upset.

Rishabhdev police station officer Mahipal Singh said that Nilesh used to work as a labourer in mining near the village. At around 4 in the morning, they received information that a man had blown himself up.

Hearing the sound of the explosion, Nilesh's father Rajmal Meena and villagers reached the spot and found Nilesh's decapitated body, he added. The police station officer further said that the deceased father lodged a complaint with them. In his complaint, he said that five people had called him from home and Nilesh went with them, after this, he was murdered by slitting his neck. Currently, the police have started an investigation from all angles.