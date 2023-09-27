Anupgarh (Rajasthan): In a shocking turn of events, a poultry dispute escalated to a brutal murder in Ghadsana, Anupgarh district, leaving a man dead after he was tied to a tree and mercilessly beaten by three individuals. The police swiftly responded to the incident, taking the victim's lifeless body into their custody and placing it in the government hospital's mortuary late last night. While the principal perpetrator has been apprehended, two others involved in the gruesome act remain at large.

The harrowing incident unfolded in Village 13 MD, where the alleged mastermind, Fattu Ram, along with his nephew and son-in-law, fatally assaulted Ramkishan Bawri. The tragic episode traces its roots to a seemingly mundane chicken transaction, as Ramkishan had purchased three hens from Fattu Ram's residence, only to slaughter one of them.

Upon learning of this, Fattu Ram was consumed by rage and resolved to administer a severe lesson to Ramkishan. To carry out his vindictive plan, he along with his nephew and son-in-law bound Ramkishan to a tree on Fattu Ram's property, subjecting him to a savage beating with wooden sticks. The assault was so relentless that Ramkishan lost consciousness and ultimately succumbed to his injuries.