Pali (Rajasthan) : A 24-year-old youth was arrested on the charges of beating up an aged woman and then eating flesh from her head in the Pali district of Rajasthan. The arrested person's identity was not revealed but documents revealed that he hails from Maharashtra. The victim was stated to be a 60-year-old woman belonging to the Sendra police station area of ​​Pali district.

Panic spread in the area following this incident. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and tried to arrest the accused. The accused went pm giving trouble to the police during their custody. The victim was identified as Shanti Devi Kathat and she was attacked when she was alone near Saradhana village. He injured her with stones and, when she fell down, he started eating the flesh of her head.

The shepherds grazing goats there were shocked and stunned to see this and passed on the information to the villagers. On being alerted, the policemen arrived at the spot and nabbed the culprit. The policemen found it very difficult to control the accused. They tied his hands and legs and brought him to Pali's Bangar Hospital, but all the way the accused became violent and gave a tough time to the policemen.

On the basis of the Aadhaar card, it was found that the accused is a resident of Mumbai. How he could reach the Pali district is yet to be investigated. At present, the accused is under the supervision of psychiatric doctors. He has been kept in the detention ward of the hospital where tight security arrangements have been made.