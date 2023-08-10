Bhilwara: In a shocking incident, a man accused of stealing a mobile phone was beaten to pulp after being stripped in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, sources said. It is learnt that the incident took place in Krishi Upaj Mandi of Bhilwara district on Wednesday evening. According to the local sources, the man stole a mobile from a woman near the Agricultural Produce Market located at Bhilwara district headquarters.

As the woman raised a hue and cry over the mobile theft, the locals in the area caught the man and started beating the man. A few angry locals present at the spot tore apart the man's clothes and stripped him and beat him to pulp. As soon as the information was received, a team of police from Subhash Nagar police station reached the spot and took the youth into custody.

At the time this report was filed, no one had registered a case in the matter. A video of the incident is also being widely shared on the Internet. In the video, the man can be seen lying naked on the ground in a semi-unconscious condition in the middle of a furious mob, which is seen beating him for the mobile theft.

It is pertinent to mention here that a similar incident was reported recently in Gaya district of Bihar. A young man accused of theft was stripped by a mob which allegedly shaved off his hair and moustache. The incident was captured on camera. In the purported video of the incident, the victim was tied to a hand pump and beaten to pulp despite his pleas for mercy.