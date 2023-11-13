MAHARASHTRA COUPLE 3 KIDS DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENT WHILE ON HOLIDAY IN RAJASTHAN

Barmer (Rajasthan): Five members of a family, including a couple along with a one-year-old child and two-five-year old kids, died as the car they were travelling in collided with a trailer in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Monday. One person was seriously injured and taken to the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

According to the police the horrific accident took place on National Highway 68 near Surte ki Beri. The family from Maharashtra was on a tour to Rajasthan during Diwali vacation and heading towards Jaisalmer in a hired car when the incident occurred.

Dhorimanna police station officer Sukhram Bishnoi said that at around 4 pm, the car rammed into a trailer that was coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the clash was so severe that the car was completely damaged. On receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. "Five persons had died on the spot and one was seriously injured. With the help of locals, police recovered all the trapped bodies. The injured man was rushed to the hospital for treatment," Bishnoi said.

Police said that the deceased couple have been identified as Dhanraj (45) and Gayatri (26) and the three children are Swaranjali (5), Prashant (5) and Bhagya Lakshmi (1). Another member of the family, Sonvaro (40) is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. All are residents of Bhalgaon in Maharashtra.