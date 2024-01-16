Kota (Rajasthan): A Numismatist from Rajasthan's Kota has claimed that Akbar had issued coins in honour of Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman and many of these are currently in museums across the country.

With less than a week left for the Ram Mandir consecration on January 22, various legends regarding Lord Ram are doing the rounds. Numismatist Shailesh Jain, an advocate has claimed that Akbar issued different types of coins in Lord Ram's honour during his 50-year tenure. Apart from Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman, the coins carried pictures of many Hindu Gods and Goddesses.

Jain, who has been a numismatist for the last 30 years, has done a lot of research in Indian currency apart from collecting coins. "More than 50 coins issued during Akbar's tenure have been recovered and are out on display at the museums. Among which, coins have inscriptions of the Hindu Gods and Goddesses and three coins have Lord Ram's name inscribed on them," Jain said.

According to Jain, he has a collection of over 10,000 coins that are made of copper, iron, gold and silver. He also includes a coin that was minted during Akbar's regime. "Akbar had issued a silver coin where Lord Ram's name is inscribed in Urdu," he said. Several gold coins of Akhar's time are on display at National Museum in Delhi and the silver ones are in Bharat Kala Bhawan in Varanasi, he added.

Jain said the coins have 'Ramsiya' written in Nagari language while there are also pictures of Lord Ram carrying a bow and Sita with a flower in her hand. These coins were issued by Akbar during the last year of his regime. The aim was to create communal harmony, he said.