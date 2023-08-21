Udaipur: The 9th two-day India Region Conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) conference was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Rajasthan's Udaipur- the city of lakes. Besides Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the inaugural session was addressed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi.

Addressing the conference, CM Gehlot said that at present, information technology is most helpful in achieving the goal of good governance of the government. He said that IT sector was first envisaged in India by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Earlier, the CM welcomed the guests at the conference on behalf of the people of the state.

CM Gehlot said that Rajasthan is leading the country in IT with 80,000 e-mitras operating in the state providing up to 700 services of various departments. “Schemes like free check-up and free medicines were also successful only with the help of IT. It is well known how helpful information technology has been during the Corona period.

At present, the state government is benefiting the common man through DBT in personal benefit schemes,” Gehlot said. The Rajasthan CM also mentioned the Chiranjeevi Yojana, saying the IT had helped in the supply of medicines under the scheme. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his address, said that India had an important role in strengthening democratic institutions and exploit IT in the welfare of people.

“We encourage discussion and dialogue in our houses. People have become aware in the journey of democracy. Their hopes and expectations have increased. The challenge to meet this is to move towards the use of technology. Through technology, transparency and accountability will have to be increased,” Birla said.

He said that Prime Minister Modi's dream of One Nation-One Legislative Platform will be strengthened by public participation.