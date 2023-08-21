LOCALS APPREHEND 3 YOUTHS FOR CALF SLAUGHTER IN SRI GANGANAGAR HAND THEM OVER TO POLICE

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan): Local people apprehended three youths for allegedly attempting to slaughter a calf under the limits of Kesrisinghpur police station area in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district late on Sunday night. They torched a jeep parked nearby in which the youths had come. Later, the locals handed over the three youths to the police.

Station in-charge Dinesh Saharan said that a complaint was received that the some youths had taken away a stray calf and was trying to slaughter it at Hadda Rori. Suddenly, a group of people reached the spot and found that the youths had tied a calf to a pole and was attempting to slaughter it. Seeing the people, the trio tried to escape leaving the calf behind. The locals ran after the youths and managed to catch them, Saharan said.

When information about the incident of cow slaughter spread, a large number of people arrived at the spot. The angry crowd set on fire the jeep of the youths that was parked nearby. The incident led to commotion in the area. Soon, a team from Kesrisinghpur police station reached the location and initiated an investigation into the matter. The locals handed over the youths to the police and demanded action against the youths.

The youths will be questioned about the reason behind the slaughtering attempt, police said. Preliminary investigations have revealed that all three youths are residents of Sri Ganganagar. Also, a team of veterinarians was called to provide treatment to the injured calf. The matter is being probed from all angles, police added.