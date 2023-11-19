Kota: Just ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final match to be played between India and Australia in Motera on Sunday, a coaching institute in Kota announced to offer free online courses for 500 JEE and NEET aspirants if the Indian cricket team win the coveted trophy.

Founder and CEO of Motion Education Nitin Vijay said that the eyes of the entire country are fixed on the final of the Cricket World Cup. "If India win the Cricket World Cup, we will offer free coaching to 500 children for JEE and NEET preparation. For this, you have to fill out the Google form from the link given below our YouTube channel. This course allows students to learn at their own personal learning speed, anytime, without compromising their school or daily schedule," he said.