KID FROM RAJASTHAN DIES AS HE FAILED TO GET RS 16 CR INJECTION TO CURE RARE DISORDER

Jaipur Rajasthan A twoyearold child Tanishq suffering from a rare disease died on Monday in the absence of medical aid The child was suffering from spinal muscular atrophy a rare ailment The deceased child belonged to a village in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan Muscular atrophy a rare disease leads to the degeneration of muscle tissue People may lose 20 to 40 per cent of their muscle strength as their age progresses The child breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Parbatsar town in Rajasthan s Nagaur district Tanishq was suffering from spinal muscular atrophy since his birth The parent s financial condition was not sound to meet medical expenses The cost of the injection to treat the ailment was Rs 16 crore The nonavailability of funds became a hindrance to the child s treatment Also read Anonymous person donates Rs 11 crore to save baby Nirvaan with rare diseaseA pall of gloom descended on Nadwa village in the district after the child s demise In the past a child Jameel of Churu district was also suffering from a rare disease The relatives of Jameel had filed a petition in the High Court As per the directive of the High Court the Rajasthan government has set up Sambal portal for providing medical assistance to the needy Thereafter the treatment of the ailing child began at JK Lone Hospital Earlier MP Hanuman Beniwal from Nagaur Rajasthan had raised the issue in the Lok Sabha Beniwal had said in the House that the ailing child belonged to his parliamentary constituency and he was suffering from a rare disease The MP had urged the state government to provide free treatment to the ailing child