KEJRIWAL SLAMS RAJASTHAN CONGRESS FOR TRYING TO SPOIL AAPS GANGANAGAR RALLY

Jaipur: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener, Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday slammed the Rajashan Congress for allegedly trying to spoil his rally ahead of the upcoming assembly election in the state. Kejriwal addressed a grand public rally in Ganganagar to kickstart the AAP campaign for the assembly election scheduled later this year.

“Some 15-20 people created ruckus by throwing chairs at people. This is the sign of coward people. You did not work for five years. Had you worked during your tenure of five years, your work would speak for itself, now you want to spoil Kejriwal's rally with this,” the Delhi Chief Minister said. The AAP convener also accused the incumbent Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of installing hoardings around the venue of AAP's public rally “for show off”.

“Gehlot has erected his hoardings around the venue. I want to tell Gehlot had he worked during his tenure, you won't have done this cheap tactic. Locals said that such a big public rally has never taken place during Gehlot's tenure and the hoardings are for show off,” he said. He said that the AAP does not believe in “dirty politics” adding “we wan to work for the welfare of the people”.

“We don't want to play dirty politics, we want to serve people. Our work in Delhi is being praised across the country. We have come to you for a new vision of new Rajasthan,” he said. The AAP convener accused the Congress and BJP of looting Rajasthan during their tenures. While raising the issues of inflation and unemployment, the Delhi Chief Minister said that the AAP will make efforts to tackle with the twin issues besides provide quality education to children if voted to power in the poll bound state.

Kejriwal claimed that 50 lakh youth were unemployed in the state. He also took a jibe at CM Gehlot for going soft on BJP leader and former CM Vasundhara Raje for her alleged corruption during her tenure. Kejriwal also targeted the Gehlot led Congress over the paper leak cases in the state saying 14 papers of various exams had been leaked during Gehlot's tenure so far.

He also thanked the people of Rajasthan for turning up at the public rally from across the state.