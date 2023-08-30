Jaipur (Rajasthan): Defending the nation's borders in the icy heights of Kargil, Captain Amit Bhardwaj sacrificed his life on May 17,1999, leaving his family members shell shocked. However, despite the death of her brother, Sunita Dhonkaria has kept the spirit of sister-brother bond alive by choosing to send Rakhis to her brother's battalion. Sunita said that she has been sending Rakhi's to her brother's battalion for the last 24 years, and this year was no exception. She sent Rakhis to her brother's colleagues and friends.

Sunita said, "Every year, I used to send Rakhis to my brother and wished him good luck and fortune. My brother, Captain Amit Bhardwaj sacrificed his life while defending the nations borders in 1999. His last rites were held on July 15. And the festival of Rakhi was on August 15, exactly a month after my brother's funeral was held. That was the first time I decided to send Rakhis to my brother's battalion. I purchased 100 Rakhis and sent them to my brother's unit."

Sunita further said, "I have been sending Rakhis to my brother's battalion for the last 24 years. I always feel his presence in my life. And now, when I send Rakhis to his battalion, I have found brothers who respect my Rakhi. Even if the Unit was posted in glaciers or in peace, my brothers of the battalion have always shown respect to the Rakhis that I send. Even the commanding officer of the unit knew about my way of showing respect to brothers at the frontier. Every year on Raksha Bandhan, he assigns a man to collect the parcel."

"When the unit was posted in Jaipur for three years, from 2006 to 2009, I used to visit the temple in the unit to tie Rakhis. I am proud of the Indian Army that not even the soldiers, but the family members are also respected at the unit. My brother Amit is not with us today, but I have got the love of brothers from the battalion, who are always ready to help me," Sunita added.

