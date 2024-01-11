Bharatpur (Rajasthan): Eagerly waiting for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, a kar sevak from Rajasthan recalled the events of December 6, 1992 when the Babri Masjid was brought down to pave the way for a Ram Mandir.

Prakash Chand Sharma, who worked in the court of Bayana town of the district as a stereographer said, “It was December 6, 1992. Lakhs of people had gathered in Ayodhya. We carried the idol of Ram Lalla to the VHP office and installed it. Now, Ram Lalla is going to be consecrated on January 22. This would be a proud moment for all kar sevaks like me."

Sharma said, "Our supporters were reaching Ayodhya from different states. Lakhs of people were heading towards Ayodhya. At that time I was working as a stenographer in Kota. Our unit of the Kota wing left on December 4, 1992 by Avadh Express. I was the chief. When we reached Ayodhya on December 5, senior leaders LK Advani, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar and Madan Dilawar were already present in the VHP office. A meeting was held and responsibilities were allotted to all workers".

Sharma said that he and his unit members were given the responsibility below the dome, whereas those from Bihar were in-charge of above the dome. "A huge crowd had gathered around the mosque. Police did not intervene anywhere. We handed over shovels and hoes to the kar sevaks present on top of the dome," he said.