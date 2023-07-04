KANHAIYALAL MURDER CASE ACCUSED PRODUCED IN SPECIAL COURT

Jaipur: All nine accused in Udaipur's Kanhaiya Lal murder case were produced in a special court in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The court fixed July 26 as the date of hearing in this case. The decision on the petitions related to electronic evidence will be taken on Wednesday. The Ajmer High-Security Jail administration produced accused Mohammad Ghaus, Riaz Attari, Farhad Sheikh, Asif, Mohsin, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Javed, Muslim Khan and Mohammad Mohsin in the court amid tight security.

During the hearing, an application was filed on behalf of the accused for a copy of the Hindi translation of the charge sheet submitted in English by the NIA. The court granted their plea and ordered the Hindi translation of the charge sheet. A plea was made through an application by cops for taking photos, CCTV footage and pen drives from the accused persons.

The court will decide on the request on Wednesday. In the Kanhai Lal murder case, a chargesheet was filed on behalf of the NIA in the Jaipur NIA court against nine accused including Ghaus Mohammad and Mohammad Riaz Attari, murder under section 302 (34) of the IPC. Charges have been framed under sections 452, 153, 295 and 16, 18 and 20 of the UAPA Act in terrorist activities.

Salman and Abu Ibrahim, whose locations have been traced in Pakistan's Karachi, are also accused of criminal conspiracy in the murder. Mohammad Riaz and Mohammad Ghaus came to the shop on the pretext of sewing clothes and attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a knife before slitting his throat. Both of them also made a captured video of the brutal murder. Thereafter, the killers shared the video on social media and took responsibility for killing Kanhaiya Lal. The family is demanding that the killers of Kanhaiya Lal be hanged.