Jodhpur: In the Jodhpur gangrape case, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is contemplating to file a defamation case against police for claiming their involvement while an online membership receipt of the accused Dharampal Singh has gone viral recently.

A 17-year-old Dalit girl, who eloped with her boyfriend was allegedly gangraped by three college students in Jodhpur on Sunday. The three accused were arrested hours after the incident.

Police claimed that Dharampal, one of the accused was an ABVP worker leaving the party leaders furious. Jodhpur ABVP is filing a defamation case against DCP East Amrita Duhan. The notice is being sent through advocate Nikhil Dungawat.

Meanwhile, ABVP released an online receipt that stated one Dharampal Singh took membership in 2021. ABVP state minister Shyam Shekhawat said that the link for online membership was issued during the pandemic and currently the process is held offline. He clarified that none of the three accused was issued any membership from the organisation. The membership is issued by the student council and has to be renewed every year, he said.

Questions are being raised as to whether the man named in the receipt is the same who was involved in the gangrape case. "We have to probe into the online receipt that has surfaced," he said. When asked whether ABVP will file a defamation case against the DCP, Sekhawat said that the legal adviser will take the call.

The receipt has a membership number 2614 issued on September 21, 2021, carrying signatures of the then provincial minister Avinash Khara and president Balbir Chaudhury. Ever since, police claimed involvement of ABVP in this case, the organisation has been protesting. They have also given a memorandum to the police commissioner demanding an apology from the DCP.

Earlier, DCP Amrita Duhan told that the three accused namely Samandar Singh, Bhattam Singh and Dharampal Singh came to campaign for Lokendra Singh, who is contesting the students union elections as ABVP candidate. Lokendra, however, denied it while Samander Singh, who was produced before court said that they had gone to campaign for another candidate, Kanwarraj Singh.