Kota: A 17-year-old student hailing from Bihar taking coaching classes in Rajasthan's Kota allegedly died by suicide two days ago making it the 20th suicide case in the coaching hub of the state, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Bhargav Mishra, a resident of Motihari Raghunathpuram in West Champaran district of Bihar.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Harshraj Singh Khareda, Mishra had shifted to Kota for coaching of engineering entrance exam JEE in the month of April this year. The teenager boy was living on rent in a residential house in Mahavir Nagar area of Kota. As per Bhargava's father, his son was not picking up the calls of his family members since Friday afternoon which made them apprehensive.

Bhargava's father Jitendra Mishra said that when his son did not pick up the phone calls by them, he called the landlord to know about his wellbeing. Accordingly, the landlord reached to the room of Bhargava to inquire from him. However, Bhargava did not open the door despite the landlord knocking the door several times.

The landlord said that he looked through the window only to find the boy unconscious. Bhargava was shifted to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The family alleged foul play in the death of the student. Meanwhile, on notice, a team of police rushed to the spot and took the body into custody and sent it to post-mortem.

DSP Harshraj Singh Khareda said that the post-mortem report has suggested that the boy died by suicide while ruling out any foul play. No suicide note of any kind has been found from the student's room, the DSP said. It was not immediately known why the student took the extreme step. The body is being handed over to the family for last rites.

Significantly, this is the 20th suicide case in Kota of this year.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.