JAWAN KILLED IN ACCIDENTAL FIRING IN RAJASTHAN

Jaipur: A CISF jawan was killed after his service rifle accidentally went off in a moving vehicle in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Tuesday, police said. Devi Lal was part of a flying squad for the assembly election and was returning to a camp when the incident occurred, SHO, Fatehpur Kotwali, Indraj Marodia said.

The rifle was positioned between the knees of the jawan, who was seated in the vehicle when the accidental fire happened, he said. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan was a resident of Jhunjhunu district and was on election duty in the state. There were a total of six persons in the vehicle. (PTI)