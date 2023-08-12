Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): A jawan died and 13 others suffered injuries when a Border Security Force (BSF) truck overturned in the Jaisalmer district. After the accident, the injured were shifted to the Government Jawahir Hospital located at Jaisalmer district headquarters where they are undergoing treatment.

After receiving the information about the incident, Jaisalmer deputy superintendent of police Priyanka Kumawat, SHO Satyaprakash Vishnoi and other police personnel, along with Border Security Force personnel, reached the hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured. Disclosing the information about the accident, deputy superintendent of police Priyanka Kumawat said on Saturday morning a truck left Jaisalmer carrying officers and jawans of the 149th Battalion and it overturned as the driver lost control of the vehicle due to potholes near Langtala village.

A total of 16 officers and jawans were travelling in the truck when the accident took place. A young jawan identified as SK Dubey died on the spot. After receiving the information, a team from the Shahgarh police station reached the spot and are probing the cause of the accident. They said the family members of the deceased have been informed and a post-mortem will be conducted after their arrival.