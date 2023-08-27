JAIPUR WOMAN ANNOUNCES RS 1 LAKH REWARD FOR MISSING PET DOG

Jaipur: A woman from Jaipur, who was rearing a pet dog named 'Popcorn', broke down and did not consume food for four days when her dog went missing. She also declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh if anyone locates the dog. Though it sounds strange, but it is the reality. The owner of the pet dog is reportedly so attached to it, she cannot live without it even for a moment.

When the pet dog was found the woman's happiness knew no bounds. The incident took place in the Malviya Nagar area of Jaipur. Where the pet dog of Model Town resident Anita Jotwani was stolen four days ago. On August 23, she lodged a complaint with the Malviya Nagar police station. It was stated that her pet dog Popcorn was taken for a walk by trainer Ranjit Yadav.

When he came back, there was no Popcorn with him. During the interrogation, he said that two youths, who came in the car on the pretext of taking photographs with him, ran away with Popcorn. When the police gathered information, two youths were seen in the CCTV footage carrying Popcorn in a numberless car. However, when they were taking him, the dog trainer was not protesting.

The police, who grew suspicious about the dog trainer's behaviour, detained him and after questioning they took him into their custody on Saturday. However, now the woman has found her pet dog Popcorn. A vehicle without a number plate was seized and the police launched a man-hunt to nab the accused.

Malviya Nagar police officer Poonam Chowdhary said that Anita Jotwani is very fond of her pet dog and she has two dogs. One of these was stolen. The dog has been found safely and dog trainer Ranjit Yadav has been arrested in the case suspecting that he was hand-in-glove with the youths, who committed the theft. The vehicle in which the youth had taken the dog has been seized. She says that the two youths, who stole the dog, are absconding.