Jaipur (Rajasthan) : On Monday, a woman filed a petition in the Family Court, refusing to accept the maintenance amount of Rs 55,000 paid in coins by her husband. This was in connection with a family dispute in Jaipur, Rajasthan, in which the husband made the payment of 11 months' outstanding maintenance amount of Rs 55,000 in coins.

Consequently, a petition was filed in court on behalf of the wife and it was said that under the Coinage Act, 2011, transaction of more than one thousand rupees through coins is not valid. Therefore, instead of coins, the amount of maintenance from the husband should be given in paper currency. If the amount is not given, then he should be sent to jail in compliance with the order of the court.

Due to the presiding officer being on leave for half a day, the petition could not be heard. The court will now hear the matter on July 5. Husband Dashrath Kumawat's advocate said that he should reply to this prayer letter. Anyway, the court has given its order. In such a situation, the order can be challenged in the High Court only. In fact, last week the husband had deposited Rs 55,000 in the form of coins of one or two rupees in the court for the maintenance of the wife.

On which the court had directed the husband to make coin bags of one thousand rupees each and get the coins counted on the next hearing. On the other hand, it was said on behalf of the wife that the husband deliberately gave the maintenance amount in coins to harass her. On the other hand, on behalf of the husband, stating the coins as valid Indian currency, requested the court to accept the amount.

Significantly, both of them were married about 12 years ago. Family dispute is going on between the two for the last five years. The woman has filed a dowry harassment case against her husband and its trial is underway.