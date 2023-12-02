JAIPUR TRIPLE MURDER ACCUSED NABBED FROM UTTAR PRADESH

Jaipur: In a major breakthrough in the murder of a woman and her two children in Rajasthan capital Jaipur on Nov 29, police have nabbed the accused murderer from Uttar Pradesh, sources said. The motive behind the horrific triple murder was not immediately known. A police officer said that the accused identified as Shiv Pratap was arrested from Uttar Pradesh on Friday night following specific intelligence inputs that he had gone into hiding in the state after the triple murder.

According to the police, about 10 police teams were searching for the accused after the triple murder. As soon as information was received about the accused being in UP, a special police team reached UP and arrested the accused late on Friday night, an official said. The police have brought the accused from UP to Jaipur.

Malviya Nagar police station under whose jurisdiction the murder took place has arrested the accused and started interrogation into the matter. Pertinently, on Wednesday evening, the accused had barged into the house of the victim woman Suman in Malviya Nagar and murdered her along with her two little sons by slitting their throats with a sharp weapon.

The accused had also fired a few shots while fleeing from the spot. He had also dropped the gun at the spot of the crime which was recovered by the police. Following the horrific triple murder, special police teams were formed to nab the murderer on direction of Additional Police Commissioner Kailash Vishnoi.