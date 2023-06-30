JAIPUR POLICE DENY PERMISSION FOR OWAISI RALLY AT PROPOSED VENUE AIMIM LOOKS FOR NEW PLACE

Jaipur (Rajasthan): The Jaipur police have denied permission for a public rally by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi at the Muslim Musafirkhana area Iciting lack of space.

AIMIM Rajasthan spokesperson Javed Ali Khan had sought permission from cops for a rally on July 2 at 5 PM, which was to be addressed by Asaduddin Owaisi, who is a Member of Parliament from Hyderabad. The rally was proposed to be held at the Muslim Musafirkhana area on Moti Dungri Road. Jaipur (East) Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gyanchand Yadav sought a report from the Lalkothi police station.

The Lalkothi police station said in its report that a large number of people are likely to participate in this public meeting. The rally venue is in a very crowded place and hence there is no sufficient space available for organizing the public meeting. It would also impact the traffic.

Gyanchand Yadav said on the basis of the report of the Lalkothi police station, permission was denied for Owaisi's public meeting. Now AIMIM is looking for a new venue for the public rally. A party leader said that Owaisi's visit to the 'Pink City' is on schedule on July 2 and that a new place would be searched for the rally. "We will finalise the place by today evening (June 30), after which we will once again approach the police for permission," the leader added.​

