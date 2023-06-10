JAIPUR COURT CONVICTS 2 IN MONEY LAUNDERING CASE LINKED TO NARCOTICS SMUGGLING

Jaipur A special PMLA court in Jaipur has convicted two Rajasthanbased persons on money laundering charges in a case linked to the alleged smuggling of narcotics through postal parcels to the US and sentenced them to four years rigorous imprisonment the Enforcement Directorate said on SaturdayThe designated court for trying cases registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act Jaipur Metropolitan I issued the order on June 8 holding guilty Rahul Bhardwaj and Mukesh Kumar Bhardwaj for offences committed under the antimoney laundering law the agency said in a statementApart from sentencing them to four years of rigorous imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh each the court also ordered for confiscation of their assets worth more than Rs 15 crore These properties were earlier attached by the ED and it filed a charge sheet against the accused in March 2016The money laundering case registered in March 2013 against the two stems from a complaint filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI after it raided the premises of the two and recovered 10064 kg of Ketamine a psychotropic substance Rs 7050 lakh cash two cars and some incriminating records and electronic equipment the ED saidThe DRI chargesheeted the two in February 2013 in a court in Jaipur under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act Rahul Bhardwaj and Mukesh Bhardwaj indulged in selling drugspsychotropic substances primarily Ketamine mostly to the US through postal parcels by misdeclaring same as documents and various IDs were used by the accused for receiving overseas payments sent by the buyers of Ketamine through Western Union and Money Gram the ED said PTI