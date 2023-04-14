JAIPUR BOMB BLAST VICTIMS KIN MOVE SC AGAINST ACQUITTAL OF ACCUSED BY HC

New Delhi Rajeshwari Devi and Abhinav Tiwari kin of Jaipur bomb blast victims filed the Special Leave Petition on Friday in the apex court On March 29 the Rajasthan High Court acquitted four accused SaifurRehman Mohammed Salman Mohammed Saif and Sarvar Azmi due to a lack of evidence presented by the state before the trial court The present appeal represents the plight of the huge number of innocent citizens and their families who were victims of serial bomb blasts and who have been left in a situation of facing grave injustice arising out of the impugned order whereby after waiting for Justice for more than 14 years the convicted accused have been acquitted based on a gross misapplication of the law by the High Court read the plea Also read Jaipur 2008 blasts Even after 12 years wounds remain aliveThe petition contends that the entire application of Law by the High Court is grossly erroneous and contrary to the settled principles of the law of appreciation of evidence that a bare perusal of the impugned order would be sufficient to shake the conscience of the top court The case dates back to May 13 2008 wherein in a series of bomb blasts 71 people died 185 people were injured and more than eight FIRs were registered Four people had been convicted and given the death penalty The petitioners had lodged a complaint with Manak Chowk Police Station in connection with one of the eight blasts which occurred at Sanganeri Gate in Jaipur in which 17 people died and 36 people were injured As per the petitioner the High Court while acquitting four people had come down heavily on the investigation agency and had directed the Director General of Police Rajasthan to take stern action against the erring officers of the investigation team The High Court also expressed its displeasure over not setting up a Police Complaint Authority in Rajasthan despite clear directions by the Supreme Court in the case of Prakash Singh vs the State of UP