Jaipur: Miscreants, who demanded Rs one crore ransom for the release of a youth, murdered him and threw his body into Dravyavati river in Sanganer area of Jaipur after the family members failed to pay the ransom and also informed the police about the abduction .

Two persons were arrested in connection with the murder. According to sources, the miscreants had earlier demanded a ransom of Rs one crore by making a video call to the family of the young man and warned the family members against informing the matter to the police. The murdered person was a computer operator at Saras Dairy.

Also read: Rajasthan: Nine people killed in separate road accidents in Jaipur, Barmer

The young man's father informed the police about this and got a case registered. It infuriated the miscreants, who abducted him, tied his hands, feet and mouth with taps, murdered him, tied the body in a sack and threw it into the Dravyavati river.

The deceased, Hanuman Meena had left the house on Monday morning for his office, but he did not return home in the evening. Anxious relatives searched and found his bike lying near the Sanganer Pulia. The relatives received a video call from Hanuman Meena's number only. The callers showed Hanuman tied up and demanded a ransom of one crore rupees. The relatives lodged a case at Sanganer police station on Tuesday. The miscreants set a deadline of May 25 to arrange the ransom amount.

Sanganer police officer Mahendra Singh Yadav told that the police has kept the body in the mortuary of SMS hospital for post-mortem. Where the post-mortem will be conducted by the Medical Board. One of the abductors also threatened that Hanuman's younger brother and father were also his other targets.