ISRAELI TOURIST DIES AFTER EATING AT A RESTAURANT IN PUSHKAR

Ajmer: A 38-year-old Israeli tourist, who had come to Pushkar, died after having lunch at a restaurant here on Sunday. He was rushed to JLN Hospital in Ajmer, where doctors declared him dead. Police said investigations have been initiated into the matter and his body has been sent for post-mortem.

Ajmer Rural CO Manish Badgurjar said that the tourist has been identified as Chen Yehezkel Persico. "The restaurant employees are being questioned and the Embassy of Israel in Delhi will be contacted in this regard. The actual cause of death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem is completed", Badgurjar said.

Persico had come to Pushkar from Delhi two days ago to offer prayers at Jewish shrine Bedakhbad in Pushkar. He went to a restaurant on Pchkunda Road for lunch this afternoon. While eating the food, he started feeling uncomfortable and soon his condition deteriorated. Persico's friends took him to the hospital.

In view of the Israel-Palestine conflict, additional soldiers have been deployed at Bedakhabad. Till now, eight armed soldiers of Mewar Bhil Corps were posted in the bunker here. But, now a special team of the district police has been deployed here to ensure security at Bedakhabad. Also, several plain clothed police personnel have been deployed here. Badgujar said that patrolling has also been increased in the areas in Pushkar that are frequented by Israeli tourists.

After militant Hamas group carried out an attack on Israel, Israeli tourists in Pushkar are missing their loved ones back home. Several Israeli tourists have already left Pushkar for Delhi so as to return to their country.

More than 400 Israeli tourists were present in Pushkar till Saturday. Israeli tourists usually stay at Gaurtala Bi in Pushkar, which is considered as 'Mini Israel'. The place is frequented by Israeli tourists throughout the year. Israeli tourists come to Pushkar to celebrate festivals.

During Hanukkah, a major Israeli festival held between November and December, people come here in large numbers to celebrate the occasion. The Bedakhabad remains open for nine months in a year and closed after summer. Badgurjar said Israeli tourists live in harmony with the local people and many Israeli girls have got married to the locals.