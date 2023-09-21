INTRA PARTY RIVALRY SPANNER ON BJP PARIVARTAN YATRA IN RAJASTHAN PARTY MEN BICKER IN FRONT OF DHAMI

Jaipur: The BJP's much-publicised Parivartan Yatra has run into a wall of protest from its party men in Hadoti in an embarrassment to the party's prospects in the poll-bound Rajasthan.

As soon as the Parivartan Yatra from Sangod entered Kaithun on Wednesday evening, slogans were raised against party MLA. Sloganeering was done by the supporters of the former MLA. Besides, an attempt was also made to forcibly stop the chariot of Parivartan Yatra.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was riding in the chariot, state Vice President Mukesh Dadhich, who was handling the responsibility of the Yatra in Hadoti, and other senior leaders somehow ensured the passage of yatra without any further hitch.

The chariot moved ahead without any hassle thereafter. On Wednesday night, Parivartan Yatra entered Ladpura assembly constituency after marching past the Deoli Manjhi of Sangod assembly.

According to the plan, the yatra was to be welcomed and a stage was set up for the meeting at the designated place. Former Ladpur MLA Bhavani Singh Rajawat arranged for a meeting of senior party leaders including Dhami, near Galana toll post. He requested the guests to come on the stage, but Mukesh Dadhich refused to take Rajawat's instruction.

The supporters resoted to sloganeering in support of Bhavani Singh Rajawat. They also started raising slogans against Ladpura MLA Kalpana Devi. Due to this, all the senior leaders in the chariot became angry and they pushed the chariot forward.