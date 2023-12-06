INTERNATIONAL CAMEL FESTIVAL IN BIKANER SET TO ENTHRAL AUDIENCES WITH LOCAL ART CULTURE AND CELEBRITIES

Bikaner: District Collect Bhagwati Prasad Kalal has called for a review meeting at the collectorate Auditorium in Bikaner to discuss the planning for the upcoming International Camel Festival, which is scheduled to take place from January 11–14, 2024, recently.

The festival's "Icons of Bikaner" theme aims to highlight local artists' accomplishments in music, art, and culture on a global scale, an official who attended the meeting said.

The program for the festival promises a lively fusion of entertainment and cultural programs. A unique exhibition of classical arts, which includes dance and music, will enthral viewers starting on January 11. The next day is expected to be a fusion spectacle at Dharanidhar Stadium, combining modern cultures with the hues of regional folk art. Notably, local cuisines will add to the charm of this display.

Assistant Director of Tourism Krishna Kumar revealed that Raisar will host a Celebrity Night as part of the International Camel Festival, adding a glamorous touch. Major activities this year include dance events at Raisar's and horse racing. The camel farm will host customary camel-related events like racing, beauty pageants, dance competitions, and cutting contests.

District collector Bhagwati Prasad Kalal has emphasised the need for extensive participation from both domestic and international tourists. He stressed the importance of meticulous planning, timely arrangements, and robust publicity efforts. The restoration of street lights along heritage route roads, Raisar Road, and main thoroughfares was directed to the Public Works Department, while the Tourism Department has been instructed to assess arrangements at the National Camel Research Center and National Horse Research Center.

Emphasising the varied offerings of the celebration, the District Collector revealed intentions to hold a kite-flying contest and gave the go-ahead for officials to make sure that every competition has a visually appealing setup. Daily cultural events will also adorn the urban park, including tonga rides, foot walks, Haveli Sangeet, and more.