Inter-state gang of thieves busted in Rajasthan's Kotputli; two arrested

Kotputli (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Police on Friday claimed to have busted an interstate gang of thieves and cyber fraudsters by arresting two thieves stealing SIM cards, mobile phones and credit cards from vehicles during LLB examination of students. Police said that the accused have committed cyber frauds worth Rs 1 crore.

Addressing a press conference in Kotputli over the matter, Superintendent of Police Ranjita Sharma said that the arrested accused identified as Dharmendra and Prince Kumar are residents of Ghaziabad. Police have seized cash worth Rs 3 lakh, branded clothes worth Rs 5 lakh, phone, watch and luxury car from the accused, the SP Kotputli informed.

The SP further said that the accused used to target the vehicles parked at LLB examination centres where they used to reach there after getting information about the examination and centers on Google. By recceing the vehicles parked outside the centres, the accused broke the glass panes of the vehicles and stole the cash, mobile, SIM cards, credit, debit cards and jewelry of women kept in them, the SP said.

The accused later used to withdraw money by regenerating the PIN numbers of credit and debit cards, added the SP. She said that the accused used to make purchases by purchasing gift vouchers through UPI app with debit card. The SP further said that the accused have committed cyber fraud of about Rs 1 crore by targeting one thousand people.

The accused are wanted in police stations of more than seven states, she added. The SP informed that the racket came to light after a theft from a car in the month of August during the examination held at LbS College located in Kotputli. After the case was registered, the police started investigation and arrested the accused with the help of cyber cell and technical resources.