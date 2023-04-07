INSIDERS TORE APART THE COUNTRY AFTER OUTSIDERS WERE DEFEATED RSS SARSANGHCHALAK MOHAN BHAGWAT

Jaipur: Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Dr Mohan Bhagwat on Friday blamed “insiders” for “breaking the country” after independence. Bhagwat was addressing the RSS functionaries after inaugurating the third edition of the Sanghs' Seva Samagam in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan on Friday.

“When the outsiders were defeated, it was the insiders who did the work of breaking our country,” Bhagwat said. The RSS Sarsanghchalak said that the Sangh undertook a “mass movement of harmony” across the country led by RSS founder Dr. Hedgewar. Hedgewar and the Sangh Parivar, Bhagwat said, “toured continuously and worked for social harmony in the whole country”.

Bhagwat further, “The sound of conch shells, bells, and drums has stopped in this country. Now only 5 times azaan (Muslim call for prayer) of sound amplifiers is being heard”. “The conch shells have stopped in the country because the intruders came and they spoiled the atmosphere in the country,” he said. Mohan Bhagwat said that the country has been harmed by the “evil eye of our own people”.

“These people did the work of dividing the country,” he added. Meanwhile, more than 3000 delegates affiliated to 800 voluntary service organizations from 45 provinces and 11 regions of the country are participating in Friday's Samagam of the Sangh in Jaipur. The Seva Sangam was inaugurated by Bhagwat along with Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal and Balyogi Umesh Nath Maharaj.

Sewa Bharti general secretary Renu Pathak while addressing a press conference ahead of the Samagam on Thursday said that the participants will hold discussions on education, health, self-reliance and social issues at the event.