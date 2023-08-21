INDIGO FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT JAIPUR AIRPORT AFTER PASSENGER COMPLAINS OF HEART PROBLEM

Jaipur: A Sharjah-bound IndiGo flight from Lucknow made an emergency landing at Jaipur airport on Sunday, after a passenger complained of heart problems. After landing, the passenger was shifted to a nearby hospital and is under medical assistance, officials said.

The IndiGo flight 6E-1423 left Lucknow at 9:45 pm. When the flight was about to enter Pakistan's airspace, a passenger suddenly started complaining of heart problems. The crew members were immediately informed. A commotion rose in the flight as the passenger continued complaining of discomfort. The pilot took a U-turn and sought permission from the Jaipur Air Traffic Control (ATC) for emergency landing. The ATC gave permission following which the flight landed at Jaipur International airport last night.

According to sources, the passenger suffered a mild cardiac arrest mid-air. After landing at Jaipur airport, the passenger was made to alight from the flight and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Later, the flight took off with the remaining passengers for Sharjah.

The incident has come to light a few days after a co-pilot died in the bathroom of a Miami to Chile commercial flight. There were 271 passengers on board. The pilot's death led to an emergency landing in Panama. After landing, two doctors and a nurse attended the pilot at the airport but he was declared dead on the spot.

In May, a flight from Muscat to Chittagong made an emergency landing in Karachi airport after a passenger's health condition deteriorated. Unfortunately, the passenger was pronounced dead after landing. Later, the flight took off for Chittagong with the body.