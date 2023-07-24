Alwar (Rajasthan): Anju whose adventure is diametric to that of a Pakistani mother of four, Seema Haider who illegally entered India in every sense. Anju has now released a video message stating that she would soon be returning 'home.' The 34-year-old Indian woman who is married and have two children out of the wedlock had crossed the border into Pakistan to meet her lover, whom she met on Facebook.

In the video message, Anju said she will be returning home soon as she had travelled with proper documentation. Anju who travelled to Pakistan has made an appeal through the video that the media glare on her family be avoided and her children be spared from being asked on what happened or why it happened or how it happened.

In the video, Anju said, "I want to tell everyone that I have come here legally after completing all the document verification. I did not do it within two-three days and it was not so easy. I planned it all. I am safe here. Just like I came here, I will return to India Soon. I will come within the next two-three days."

"My only request to the Indian media is please do not disturb my family members and my children. Please do not go and question them. Whatever you want to know you can contact me directly anytime. I will answer all your questions," she added. Anju told her husband Arvind that she was going to Jaipur for a few days.

On Sunday, her family members came to know that she had gone across the border to meet her lover. She was initially in the custody of the police there but was released after her travel documents were verified by the district police. A team of Rajasthan police reached the home of Anju in Bhiwadi to enquire about her after media reports.

