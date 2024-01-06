Jaisalmer: In a major boost to the Centre's Make in India mission and the Army soldiers deployed along the international borders, the the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully tested the robotic mounted artillery system at the Pokhran firing range in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan.

In the Jaisalmer district, bordering India-Pakistan border, the DRDO tested the 155×52 ATAGS by installing it on BEML's armored truck which can give a befitting reply to the enemy. Due to this test, the entire surrounding area including Pokaran Field Firing Range of Jaisalmer echoed with gun blasts. According to defense sources, this test was conducted in the presence of officials of Defense Research and Development Organization and officers and soldiers of the Indian Army which was completely successful.

Defense sources said that it was prepared and tested by DRDO on mission mode and the testing of this gun has proved to be a milestone in the modernization of artillery of the Indian Army. The mounted gun system fires 5 rounds in 60 seconds. Defense sources told that the biggest advantage of this type of gun deployed on the vehicle is that whenever the army fires from this artillery gun in a war situation, the elevation of its round helps in knowing the location of the enemy gun.

It easily detects and then starts destroying the enemy, sources said. Not only this, this gun can change its position immediately after firing once so that it can be saved from enemy attack, they added. Defence sources said that the Indian government is continuously strengthening the army and the robotic artillery system is a step towards that.