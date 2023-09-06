INDIA BLOC MAKING BJP NERVOUS INDIA BHARAT ISSUE BEING RAISED TO MISLEAD PEOPLE KHARGE

Bhilwara (RJ): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the alliance of like-minded opposition parties named INDIA has worried the BJP and it is trying to mislead people by raising the "India-Bharat" issue.

He said the Congress has already spread the message of "Bharat Jodo" through its Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. "They are getting nervous over INDIA (alliance)," he said addressing a public rally in Bhilwara in poll-bound Rajasthan.

"We are already saying 'Bharat Jodo' but you are trying to bring something new. We spread the message of Bharat Jodo through Bharat Jodo Yatra. Whenever we talk about something, they either try to defame it or mislead people," he said. The assembly polls in Rajasthan are slated later this year. (PTI)