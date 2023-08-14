Ajmer: In an example of communal harmony, national flags were distributed to the pilgrims, shopkeepers and people from all communities outside the Ajmer dargah on Monday. The tradition of distributing the Tricolour is observed a day before the Independence Day for the last 25 years in Ajmer.

The flags were distributed in front of the Nizam Gate, the main entrance of the Dargah of Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti. The main aim behind the programme is to celebrate Independence Day as a festival. People of different religions showed solidarity outside the dargah by participating in the Tricolour distribution program.

Apart from officials of various institutions associated with the dargah, businessmen and office bearers associated with Dargah Bazar Business Association were present at the programme. Tricolours were distributed among people while many shops were found selling the flags. People participated at the programme with a lot of enthusiasm. Slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Hindustan Zindabad' were raised in the main market of the dargah area.

Additional SP Mahmood Khan said that the message of love and brotherhood was issued outside the dargah. People of different religions distributed the flags to the pilgrims and shopkeepers. "It is a matter of pride for me to get a chance to participate at the program," he added.

The programme started 25 years ago and is being celebrated like the festivals of Diwali, Holi and Eid. It is an opportunity for people from different religions to gather at one place during the occasion. People exchange Independence Day greetings with each other.

Harish Girwani, president of Dargah Bazar Business Association, said that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is also being observed this time. He said that Independence Day is the biggest festival and every citizen should celebrate it like any other festival. Gidwani said that Tricolours should be hoisted on shops, houses and all establishments.